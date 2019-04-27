Sgr-Leh highway remains closed

April 27, 2019 | Umar Raina

Supply trucks, passenger vehicles stranded

Despite snow clearance operations completed on 434 km long Srinagar-Leh highway authorities are yet to reopen the road for traffic.

A number of vehicles carrying essential commodities especially fresh vegetables and passenger vehicles are stranded at different places at Kangan and Gund from last many days. Passengers stranded at Gagangeer, Sonamarg protested against the closure of the road Friday late evening.

Official sources said that no vehicle will be allowed till proper decision is not taken in this regard. The sources informed that avalanches have hit the Zojila Pass at various places due to incessant rains and clearance process is going on.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for winter months in December last year due to accumulation of snow, particularly between Sonamarg-Zojilla and Meenmarg. However, the BRO, responsible for the maintenance of highway, had pressed into service sophisticated machines and men and cleared snow. They said the snow has been cleared from both sides of the highway.

SDM Kangan Masrat Hashim told Rising Kashmir that the decision of reopening of the road will be taken only after Divisional Commissioner's orders.



