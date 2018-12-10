Sgr-Leh highway, Mughal road closed as Kashmir upper reaches receive fresh snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir Monday received a fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plain areas of the state.
The Meteorological department has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours.
Snowfall occurred in Minimarg in Kargil district, Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pir Ki Gali.
An official said the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway were closed for traffic as a precautionary measure.
A weather department official said that after 10 days the minimum temperatures rose above the freezing point in Srinagar due to night-long cloud cover on Monday.
Kargil remained the coldest place at 8.7 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 7.4, Gulmarg , minus 6.0, Pahalgam 0.3 and Srinagar 2.4 degree Celsius.
Jammu city recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.2, Batote 6.1, Bannihal 5.5 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Representational picture)