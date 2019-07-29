Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The 434- km-long Srinagar-Leh highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir valley, was closed yet again on Monday due to fresh landslides, triggered by rain during the night, a traffic police official said on Monday.

He said traffic on the strategically important highway had resumed on Sunday, after remaining suspended for three consecutive days, due to landslides and shooting stones.

Almost all vehicles stranded on both sides of the Zojila pass, were cleared till Sunday evening.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the Highway, has already put into service sophisticated machines and men, to put through the traffic.

However, he said due to shooting stones, road clearance operation was hampered.

Traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from the traffic police officials deployed at different places on the highway.