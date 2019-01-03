About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for vehicular traffic after day-long closure

Published at January 03, 2019 02:57 PM 0Comment(s)1044views


Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for vehicular traffic after day-long closure

Press Trust of India

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with Jammu, has been reopened for vehicular traffic Thursday after a day-long closure due to snowfall, police officials said.

The highway has been reopened and stranded vehicles at Udhampur and Jammu have been allowed to move towards Kashmir, they said.

Over 500 vehicles were stranded at various places in Jammu and Udhampur due to closure of the highway Wednesday.

The Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, continued to remain blocked for vehicular traffic for the second day due to snowfall at various places, including Pir Ki Gali.

"Due to snowfall, the Mughal road continues to remain closed. No traffic is being is allowed on the two sides", an official said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top