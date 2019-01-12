Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for one-way traffic; Leh, Mughal road remain closed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One-way traffic resumed on Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Saturday after large number of vehicles, stranded since Thursday night due to snowfall, were cleared.
However, the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, continue to remain closed for the past over a month due to accumulation of heavy snow, a traffic police official.
Traffic was suspended on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only all weather road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of India, on Thursday evening due to fresh snowfall on both sides of the Jawhar tunnel.
Today, the traffic is allowed from Jammu to Srinagar traffic and no vehicle would be allowed from opposite direction.
According to traffic police Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to leave Jammu from 0500 hrs and they have to cross Udhampur by 1330 hrs. Similarly, the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) traffic will be allowed from 1300 hrs to 1900 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed to play after the cut off time.
(Representational picture)