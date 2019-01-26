Sgr-Jmu highway remains closed for 4th day

Prices of essentials shoot up
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 25:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day Friday after fresh snowfall and landslides hit Jawahar Tunnel.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained closed on Friday as well due to the massive landslides at Marog area of Ramban district and frequent shooting stones.
“A big landslide had hit the highway in Maroj area that also witnessed continuous shooting stones. Whenever clearance was done, the frequent landslides and shooting stones hit the highway again," Shah said.
He said man and machinery was on the job to clear the road for traffic.
“The clearance work was on at the Anokhi fall as well, but the stones are again hitting the area,” he said. “There are hundreds of stranded vehicles including the heavy trucks and dozen of passenger vehicles. No stranded vehicle was allowed to move.”
Shah said the vehicular movement only depends on clearance.
“Once the clearance work will is done and there aren’t any landslides, the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move," he said.
Meanwhile, the Valley especially the summer capital witnessed a fresh snowfall on Friday in the morning.
“The summer capital Srinagar received nearly two inches of snow in the early hours,” a Meteorological Department official said.
He said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius while Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.2 degree Celsius and Kupwara at a low of minus 3.0 degree Celsius.
Gulmarg ski resort witnessed the minimum temperate of minus 10 degree Celsius last night and the Pahalgam tourist destination at minus 6.1 degree Celsius.
Leh town in Ladakh witnessed the minimum temperate of minus 12.9 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 18.4 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, prices of essential commodities have shot up as the shopkeepers are resorting to hoarding and black marketing in absence of any government scrutiny.