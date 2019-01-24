Sgr-Jmu highway remains closed for 2nd day

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 23:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after two avalanches closed the tubes of the Jawahar Tunnel.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained closed because of snow accumulation especially at the avalanche sites.
He said man and machinery was on the job to clear the road for traffic.
Shah said the clearance work was on but snowfall again started Wednesday evening.
“There was rainfall in Banihal and fresh snowfall around Jawahar tunnel. If weather improved then the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move,” Shah said.
He said more than 150 light vehicles were allowed to cross from Banihal and Qazigund to Srinagar but hundreds of vehicles including heavy vehicles were still stranded on the highway.
Shah said the snow clearance of all roads including the Mughal road was started on Wednesday.
"It is still snowing at some areas. In this condition, it is difficult to allow vehicular movement on Thursday as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, weather in Kashmir remained generally dry and cloudy.
“Weather is likely to improve as the day progresses. The Western Disturbance (WD) that caused precipitation has weakened,” an official of the MET department said.
Srinagar, the summer capital of the State, recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius while mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg ski resort witnessed minimum temperate of minus 10.6 degreee Celsius and the Pahalgam tourist destination at minus 5.5 degree Celsius.
Leh town in Ladakh witnessed the minimum temperate of minus 5.6 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 15.4 degree Celsius and Drass the coldest at minus 16.6 degree Celsius.
Jammu city witnessed the minimum temperate of 8.3 degree Celsius, Katra 4.6 degree Celsius, Batote minus 2.4 degree Celsius while Banihal and Bhaderwah both recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.