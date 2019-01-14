Sgr-Jmu highway opens for stranded vehicles

Met predicts dry weather for a week
Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal / Jammu, Jan 13:
Hundreds of stranded vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential supplies, were allowed to move toward Kashmir on Sunday, a day after heavy snowfall disrupted traffic on the vital 270-km Srinagar-Jammu highway, officials said.
No fresh vehicle was allowed on the highway from either Jammu or Srinagar Sunday morning to ensure clearance of the trucks which were left stranded between Banihal and Ramban stretch since Saturday following over one feet of snow around the Jawahar Tunnel area, the officials said.
The authorities stopped traffic on the highway – the only all-weather road connectivity linking Kashmir with the rest of the country - around 11 am Saturday due to slippery conditions but later managed to clear over 500 passenger vehicles heading for Kashmir from Jammu.
The traffic on the highway is restricted to one-way for smooth movement of commuters and alternately plies from the twin capital cities.
The high altitude areas along the highway including Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to Kashmir – and Banihal experienced another brief spell of snowfall early Sunday morning but the improvement in the weather allowed the authorities to undertake the snow clearance operation to facilitate smooth movement of stranded trucks, the officials said.
They said the stranded trucks were allowed to move toward Kashmir around 11.30 am.
The one-way traffic on the highway is expected to resume Monday.
Meanwhile, a bright sun shone in the winter capital Jammu after remaining hidden behind clouds for the last couple of days, providing much needed relief to the people from the cold.
The improvement in the weather coincided with celebration of Lohri festival which marks the beginning of the harvest season and the culmination of winter.
A spokesman of the MET Department said Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature recorded on Saturday was 16.7 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal during this part of the season.
Intermittent light snowfall continued in most parts of Kashmir Saturday night, but clouds made way for the sun Sunday morning even as the MET office has forecast mainly dry weather for the week ahead.
"There was intermittent light snowfall at most places in Kashmir Saturday night, but the valley experienced a sunny morning today (Sunday)," an official of the MET office here said.
He said the weather would improve and would stay mainly dry for the week ahead.
Owing to the cloud cover, the minimum temperature at Srinagar rose slightly Saturday night and settled at minus 0.4 degree Celsius compared to the previous night's low of minus 0.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
He said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.9 degree Celsius, while the nearby Kokernag town registered a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius Saturday night.
The mercury in Kupwara town in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam tourist resort registered a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.
The official said Leh recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Drass settled at a low of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 29, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir.
The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).