Sgr-Jmu highway opens for one-way traffic

1533 heavy trucks, 600 oil tankers, 650-700 trucks carrying essentials arrived in Valley: Official
1533 heavy trucks, 600 oil tankers, 650-700 trucks carrying essentials arrived in Valley: Official
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 13:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained open for one-way traffic on Wednesday as around 3357 vehicles crossed over to Srinagar from Jammu.
IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the one-way vehicular movement had been restored from Tuesday.
“We allowed around 1500 trucks carrying essential commodities, cooking gas, petroleum to cross the highway till 5 am on Wednesday. In addition, 450 other vehicles also crossed,” he said.
Alok said, besides, all passenger vehicles that were stranded in Jammu including the trucks on the highway, especially at Ramban stretch, were allowed on Wednesday.
“There are load carriers stuck on the highway near the Udhampur stretch. We are trying best to allow the maximum number of load carriers to cross the highway. There was shooting of stones in the Maroog area. We hope no landslides will hit the highway,” he said.
Alok said there were around 1500 trucks carrying essential commodities on way to Srinagar.
“There should be no stranded vehicles on the highway as there is a prediction of widespread rain and snowfall," he said.
The official of Ramban unit of Traffic department, Javaid Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that heavy trucks, LMVs, oil tankers, livestock trucks including the trucks carrying vegetables and other essentials have crossed the highway.
Khan said more than 1533 heavy trucks, 600 oil tankers and 650 to 700 trucks carrying essentials have crossed the highway since Wednesday morning.
He said though there were no major landslides but due to the shooting of stones at Maroog area, the vehicles were stopped for some time.
“There was a traffic jam on the highway for some time due to shooting stones, but later, it was restored," Khan said