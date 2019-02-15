Sgr-Jmu highway open for one-way traffic

Over 1000 stranded vehicles reach Srinagar from Jammu
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 14:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to remain open for one-way traffic on Thursday and over 1000 stranded vehicles reached Srinagar from Jammu.
IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the stranded vehicles were allowed to move toward Srinagar.
“All the stranded vehicles will cross over to Srinagar by Friday. Due to the inclement weather and slippery road conditions, we have allowed the stranded vehicles to move to Kashmir,” he said.
Alok said there was debris of landslides at different locations on the highway which needed to be cleared.
“There was a slow vehicular movement especially at Marog area in Ramban-Ramsoo stretch where it is still narrow and in bad condition due to shooting stones and landslides," he said.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that over 1000 vehicles had reached the Valley.
He said the vehicles were stopped due to landslides on the highway for about two hours in the afternoon but were later allowed to move to Kashmir.
“More than 1000 stranded vehicles reached the Valley today. More vehicles are expected to reach by late evening. It is actually a continuous flow of vehicular movement,” he said.
The traffic on the highway was restricted to one-way from Jammu to Srinagar since Wednesday with over 3357 vehicles crossing over to Kashmir, the Traffic department officials said.