Sgr-Jmu highway closure shoots up veg price

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 25:
The frequent Srinagar-Jammu highway closure of due to bad weather has led to rise in the prices of vegetables in Kashmir Valley.
According to consumers, the prices of vegetables like potato, tomato, pea, cauliflower and onion have shot up by 25 percent to 50 percent due to shortage of supply from outside the valley.
Rafiq Ahmad, a resident of Amira Kadal, said shopkeepers are taking advantage of closure of highway and increased rates of vegetables at their own will.
He complained that onions are sold at Rs 40 per kilogram against Rs 25 per kilogram.
Rafiq further complained that shopkeepers were resorting to huge profiteering “but the concerned authorities have failed to keep check”.
Abdul Majeed, a vegetable seller, at Hari Sing High Street said supply of vegetables has abruptly decreased causing a price spike.
“We usually take vegetables from the Parimpora fruit Mandi where the dealers have increased rates from 20 percent to 25 percent,” he said.
Majeed said they are compelled to sell the vegetable at higher prices to recover their costs.
Another customer Mumtaza also complained that government has failed to regulate prices of essentials.
She said absence of market checking squads has given free hands to the retailers to fleece the customers.
"Cauliflower is sold at Rs 40 per kg which would sell at Rs 30 per kg. They are looting the public," she said.
The customers also complained that no shopkeeper displays rate lists.
“They have also hiked the prices of locally grown vegetables like Nadru, turnip, radish etc while the administration watching it as mute spectators,” she said.
A senior official at Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department they are suffering from manpower shortage.
“There are only 16 persons in the enforcement team including one AD in the Srinagar district which is very low to check the price hike,” he said.
People have been also complaining of shortage of fuel products in the valley.
Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Mohammad Qasim told Rising Kashmir that petrol shortage will end soon.
“Thirty two tankers have reached so far and rest will reach by tomorrow morning. So there is nothing to worry about,” he said. He said road transport has been restored which will allow movement of supplies.
He denied reports of over pricing of essentials and asked the public to report such incidents, if any.
“We will send our team on the particular spot,” Qasim said.
He further said that their enforcement teams are continuously checking the markets.
“Those found violating norms will be dealt strictly according to the law,” Qasim added.