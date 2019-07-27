Sgr-Jmu highway closed for traffic

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places in Ramban district on Saturday.

Reports said that shooting stones and mudslides occure at Pantiyal, Iron stand Digdool, Battery Cheshma, Anokhi fall and four lane tunnel number 2 at Kelamore Ramban.

An official said that shooting stones were hampering the restoration work.

The Amarnath yatris, who were returning from Kashmir, were also stranded between Magarkote and Digdool areas of the highway.

