Sgr-Jmu highway closed for 3rd day

The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday after fresh landslides hit the Jawahar Tunnel.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained closed on Thursday as well due to the frequent landslides and slippery road conditions.
“There are hundreds of stranded vehicles including heavy trucks but no stranded vehicle was allowed to move. Keeping the travellers’ safety in mind, the vehicular movement was stopped,” he said.
Shah said landslides had also hit the highway in Panthal and Anokhi Fall area of Ramban district due to incessant rains.
He said man and machinery was on the job to clear the road for traffic.
“The clearance work is on but the continuous landslides are making the movement difficult,” Shah said.
He said if the clearance work would be done by Friday and there would be no fresh landslides then the stranded vehicles would be allowed to move.
Meanwhile, the Valley, especially the summer capital Srinagar, witnessed light snowfall on Thursday in the morning and afternoon.
Director Meteorological Department, Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snowfall at some places of Jammu and Kashmir region during the next 24 hours .
“After 24 hours, weather is likely to remain dry. There is no forecast of any significant weather change till January 30," Lotus said.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius down from minus 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said while Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3 degree Celsius.
Gulmarg ski resort witnessed a minimum temperate of minus 12.6 degreee Celsius last night and the Pahalgam tourist destination at minus 6.8 degree Celsius.
Leh town in Ladakh witnessed the minimum temperate of minus 14.2 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 18.4 degree Celsius and Drass the coldest at minus 19. 3 degree Celsius.