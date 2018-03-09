Sgr Engineering Complex remains locked for 10th day

Contractors seek roll back in new payment system until old bills are cleared
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, March 8:
The Engineering Complex here at Rajbagh continued to remain closed for the 10-th day on Thursday as the contractors refused to open it for employees until government rolls back the newly- introduced Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) system.
The protesting contractors sought that the old bills should be cleared before government switches to the PAO system.
The face-off between the protesting contractors and government continued over the introduction of PAO system by the state’s Finance department. Amid the confrontation, all the official works have come to the halt since February 27 when the protesting
contractors padlocked the Engineering Complex, which houses the offices of chief engineers of PHE, I&FC, PMGSY and R&B.
“From a peon to chief engineer no one is allowed by these contractors to enter inside the office. They have erected a tent just at the front of the gate. Where is the administration?” asked a group of employees. “The administration has failed to break this lawless approach of the contractors.”
On March 4 Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that the complex will be opened on Monday and all official activities will be resumed there. He had said the
protesting contractors won’t be allowed to “take law into their hands.”
However today Khan said that he was in Jammu.
“I am in Jammu and I will look into it,” he said.
The contractors under the banner of J&K Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) had locked all gates of the Engineering Complex on February 27 to press for their demand.
Though the mode of protest is seen as “sheer lawlessness” by the employees working in different departments of the complex, the protesting contractors said they “have been left with no other
option” and termed it a question of their “bread and butter”.
“We won’t budge an inch. It is a matter of our bread and butter. We want the deferment of recently introduced Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) system till all the pending bills are cleared. Let the government clear the bills before it introduces the new system. We are not against the new system…we want its deferment for few months,” said JKCCC, president Jeelani Purza.
Purza said the lockdown will continue utill government accepts their demand. Asked if the mode of protest they have chosen was not “lawlessness,” Purza said they have been left with no other option.
“We met everyone from commissioner to minister to Chief Minister, but nothing happened,” he said.
