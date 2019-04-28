Sgr braces for inclusion into UNESCO’s Creative City Project

April 28, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Machines usurped Kashmir arts and crafts: Artisans

A group of Kashmiri artisans Saturday unanimously opined that the traditional arts and crafts in the Valley have been usurped by the machine made products.

The artisans were speaking during a stakeholders meeting organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to finalise a dossier to be submitted to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for inclusion of Srinagar city in its Creative City Network programme.

Fayaz Ahmad Jan, a paper-machie artist said the new generation was taking up traditional arts and crafts because the society looked upon artisans with disdain.

He said in order to move up the social order, an artisan’s son was looking for better opportunities which the society approved.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, president Tahafuz Society said the decline of arts and crafts in Kashmir and the degradation of the Kashmir as a brand is because exporters dupe the artisans and buyers.

“Greed has taken over the exporters. They buy from artisans at low rates and seel the same product to people outside the State at higher rates,” Mir said, adding that the phenomenon is prevalent in all the arts and crafts of the Valley.

Ali Mohammad, an artisan from Tahafuz Society said Pashmina shawls and allied products are being sold under the brand name “Cashmere” even though they are being made in Delhi, Amritsar and Italy.

He said art and craft players along with government has failed to preserve and protect the brand name Kashmir, which is synonymous with Pashmina throughout the world.

The artisans also blamed lack of quality control mechanisms and laws, which was aiding the unregistered art and craft units to function.

They said numerous people, who manufacture copied Kashmiri products, have engulfed the market.

“The government is a mute spectator,” a Kashmiri Pashmina shawl artisan said.

Mujtaba Qadri, a US-based Kashmiri Pashmina products exporter, said the demand in South Asian, American and European markets for Kashmir products is similar as it was in yesteryears.

“Our problem is that we are trying to compete with machine-made high quality products of other countries,” he said adding the unique selling point of Kashmiri Pashmina shawls is that they are hand woven.

“The buyers outside want handmade products, which we don’t manufacture anymore,” he said.

Hakeem Ilyas, a member of Ehsas group, said the artisans were moving away from the arts and crafts as the buyers and exporters had little to no compassion for them.

“They need financial insurance. They have to build houses and marry kids. They need insurance and good price for their products,” he said.

Ilyas said the need is to make the artisan partner in the profit, which the product would fetch at the final point of its sale along with paying him a certain amount initially.

Earlier, while speaking during the event, INTACH Kashmir chapter convener Saleem Pandit said the Creative City Project would not just bring in markets for Kashmir arts and crafts but also let people learn from other cities of the world, which are currently part of the project.

He said the project aims to fund pilot projects needed for revival of arts and crafts along with funding research to better them

“This will let us devise policy parameters. We can adopt best practices from other cities as well,” Beg said.

The project is sponsored Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), which has engaged DRONAH and INTACH as their consultants.

Director JTFRP Iftikhar Kakroo said they have taken up the project under the ‘Restoration of Livelihood’ component, which aims to help revive the sectors affected by 2014 Kashmir deluge.

“We aim to bring in major markets, help artisans with design making along with checking the quality control,” he said.

Kakroo said World Bank, which funds JTFRP, wants to identify the best things in a sector and then engage and adopt only those things.

Srinagar’s entry into the Creative City Project would pave way for a 4-year plan aiming at sustainable development of the city arts and crafts both at administrative and policy making level directly focussing on the concerned population set.

The crafts and arts to be included in the project include Walnut wood carving, Khatamband, Kani Shawl, Papier Machie, Pashmina, Hand-knotted carpet, Copperware, Sozni, Namda Saazi, Tilla Dozi; Folk arts like Chakkaer, Rouf, Wanwun, Dambhael; community festivals and gatherings like Malood, Marsiya, Urs, Jaloos and Kashmiri festivals like Navraeh and Haerat.