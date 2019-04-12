Sgr- Leh road to be thrown open on 15 April  

April 12, 2019 | Umar Raina

Sonamarg road is expected to be opened on 15th April on its usual date, said official sources on Thursday.

The sources confirmed that they have decided to reopen the road for vehicular movement on 15th of April. The Srinagar-Sonamarg road remains closed during the winter season from December to April on account of heavy snowfall. The highway authorities take around five months to clear the entire 434km stretch Srinagar-Leh highway of snow official sources confirmed.

This year on account of heavy snowfall, the snow has already been removed from the highway and it will take some more time for it to be completely cleared from the highway.

The sources said that the snow has been already cleared from the road at Zojila to Pani Matha and the process is on to clear the snow from the Srinagar-Leh highway.

A BRO official said if the weather remains better the snow clearance process will soon touch the Zero point Zojila of Srinagar-Leh highway to facilitate the re-opening of the highway.