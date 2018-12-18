SGC to conduct maiden hearing on Dec 19

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 17:
The newly constituted Service Grievance Committee (SGC) headed by Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, shall conduct its first hearing on 19 December 2018 (Wednesday) at Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu.
The spokesperson said the Committee has been constituted by the government to redress the service-related grievances of the government employees.
The Members of the Committee include Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development, Monitoring & Grievances and Hilal Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, General Administrating Department.
Government employees can register their service-related grievances with the Committee at Convention Centre, Jammu from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on the scheduled date.