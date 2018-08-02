About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SFC officer ‘misusing’ power

Published at August 02, 2018 12:46 AM 0Comment(s)228views


Srinagar, Aug 01:

 MLA Batamaloo Wednesday said some employees of the State Forest Corporation have stopped the construction work over a sump near HMT Mustafabad, for no reason.
He said he visited the Shaltang area and started the construction work of sump near the Forest Department but it was stopped by some ‘selfish’ employees of the department.
“A large number of people were present on the spot as the work started on the sump for dewatering of drainage water. The scheme was approved under AMRUT scheme for areas like Umerabad, Mustafaabad, Galibabad, Friends Colony and Shaltang. It was the long pending demand of the people which was fulfilled but the work was stopped,” the MLA said.

 

