SFA organizes day-long trek for academy players

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
State Football Academy (SFA) of Jammu and Kashmir organized a day long trekking program to Mamnet Meadows for Under18 SFA players with an aim to foster team spirit besides the spirit of adventure.
The trek started with the onset of dawn from Dara in Srinagar and footballers trekked under the guidance of the well known athlete of the state Hamid Aziz who is the first athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to have run a distance of more than 110 km in 10 hours 45 minutes time on a single day.
As many as 22 players of U18 SFA team took part in this expedition under the supervision of International footballer and In-charge SFA, Mehraj-ud-Din Wadoo, Technical Director SFA, Sajid Yousuf Dar, and U-18 Assistant coach Muzamil Ahmad besides supporting staff.
Technical Director of SFA, Sajid Yousuf Dar told Rising Kashmir that the motive was to get away from their routine and to experience something new.
“We wanted to do something that challenges our spirit so we organized this trek to break away from the routine besides it would prove a good exercise and experience for boys,” he said and adds, “Trekking is fun as you physically stretch your limits while hiking and walking besides you will discover your own fitness quotient.”
The trekkers went through the trails of Harwan, Daara and reached at the top of Mamnet Hill.
“It took nearly two hours and participants scaled the Mamnet Hill. We stayed for an hour and also got indulged in football related activities there,” Sajid said.
He further said that it will help footballers remain physically fit besides help in bonding. “As we are lacking residential academies setup here in the state where players know each other and get bonded so we came up with this concept to hold extra-curricular activities for players so that they understand each other, help each other and help in cementing team bonding as well,” he adds.
He said that it was overall an amazing experience and everybody enjoyed it.
“It was absolute fun and we are very lucky and very much blessed that we have such mesmerizing spots. Our message to all sportsperson is to explore these spots to change the monotony of life to enthuse new spirit and energy in them,” Sajid adds.
Incharge SFA, Mehraj-Ud-Din Wadoo told Rising Kashmir that it is a team bonding exercise and builds team spirit.
“This was part of a coordination building program so as to stand strong and competitive against the opponent teams. Such trips develop friendly atmosphere among the players which proves beneficial for the team besides helps to makes a cohesive unit. These are part of our curriculum and we are planning to indulge footballers in extra-curricular activities to make them highly competitive,” he said.
Meanwhile, SFA team also wished luck to Hamid Aziz for his next mission to run 200 km distance.
