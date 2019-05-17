SFA observes AFC grassroots football day

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With the mission to confirm football as the number one sport in Asia, State Football Academy (SFA) in collaboration with Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) on Thursday celebrated Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Grassroots Football Day at GVEI, Srinagar.

Around 80 students of school participated in the celebrations.

The AFC Grassroots Football Day is held every year to further popularize the sport at the grassroots level across Asia by emphasizing the fun.

SFA appreciated Chairman GVEI, Mohammed Yousuf and Vice Principal, Riyaz Ahmed Kathjoo for their support and cooperation for conducting of such eventful programs in their school.