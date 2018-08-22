Sexual Violence: Where dreams end

Women are unwilling to report even those incidents that fit the legal definition of rape or attempted rape.
Aasim Ur Rehman Ganie
salvataasim@gmail.com
Sexual offence is a common and serious public health problem affecting millions of people each year which take place in every society in different circumstances and social settings.
It is driven by many factors operating in a range of social, cultural and economic contexts. It may take the form of sexual violence, which sometimes cause severe and irreparable damage to the physical and mental health of the victims.
Physical injury includes an increased risk of a range of sexual and reproductive health problems. Its impact on mental health can be equally serious as that of physical injury. Sexual offences, when they assume the form of sexual violence may lead to murder, suicide, acute depression, etc. of victims.
Anyone can be sexually assaulted but some people are especially vulnerable, such as adolescents and young women, people with disabilities, poor and homeless people, sex workers, and those living in institutions or areas of conflict.
It is estimated that 35 per cent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner at some point in their lives.
However, some national studies show that up to 70 per cent of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime according to WHO.
According to one report by UNICEF-2014 around 120 million girls worldwide (slightly more than 1 in 10) have experienced forced intercourse or other forced sexual acts at some point in their lives.
By far the most common perpetrators of sexual violence against girls are current or former husbands, partners or boyfriends. However, in India the incidents of sexual violence continue to shock the country.
Around 100 sexual assaults are reported to police in India every day, there were nearly 34,651 rape cases reported in India last year (2017) according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
A large number of these victims will never report their abuse; and of those who do, many will be denied justice due to long lasting trails and entrenched procedures within judicial systems and the institutions that serve them.
Women are unwilling to report even those incidents that fit the legal definition of rape or attempted rape. Sometimes this is due to their successful resistance and the ambiguous feelings that they have about whether the harm that was inflicted reached the level of a criminal act, and their doubts about the integrity of the system to which they have to report.
The psychological and social impact of sexual assault can be profound. Elements contributing to post-traumatic responses include the personal meaning of the trauma, perception of (not actual) life threat, actual injury, being the victim of a completed rather than an attempted rape, and repeat traumatization.
The consequences of sexual violence may also be chronic; some victims experience re-occurring gynecological, gastrointestinal, and sexual health problems. Victims may also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sexual Violence is also associated with risk behaviors (for example smoking, excessive alcohol use) for chronic disease and medical conditions (e.g., high cholesterol, increased risk of a heart attack). Other negative consequences of sexual violence victimization include decreased self-esteem and disruptions to daily routine.
Additionally, adults who have been sexually abused as children experience difficulties in interpersonal relationships with both men and women, trusting others, sexual intimacy, and parenting. They may be more vulnerable to further victimization in other relationships as well.
Psychological reactions vary greatly, but overall people who experience sexual violence are more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder than victims of any other crime.
Prevention of sexual violence need comprehensive measures at different levels before it occurs. Minors as well as adults should be involved in prevention work in order to prevent sexual violence in a sustainable way.
Besides norms, structures and values in society, the respective laws as well as attitudes and structures should be changed and amended in such a way that abusers and the abuse are clearly confronted everywhere.
The goal of working with people who are victims of sexual violence should be re-empowerment, or the reinstatement of feelings of personal worth and a sense of control.
Emphasis should be on the empowerment of the victims with the caution not to employ deficit, blame-finding, non-enabling approach to intervention, as this exacerbates the problem by revictimizing people who have experienced abuse.
After the trauma of sexual violence, the victim loses the essential feelings of trust and safety. A focus on victims’ strengths, competence, and involvement in all aspects counteracts the effects of victimization.
There is no uniform, generally applicable definition of prevention. However, one can point to a few commonalities among the various definitions. Prevention is usually interdisciplinary and has as its goal a long-term change on several levels. Preventive approaches to sexual violence can take many forms.
Victim-focused prevention, for instance, can include relationship-based prevention (changes to and/or control over potentially dangerous relationships through political or legal measures) and/or behavior-based prevention (support for developing active and self-protective modes of behavior and strategies). With regard to behavior-based prevention, concept was adopted by the WHO in 1994 and is often used in curricular prevention programs.
In this context, primary prevention refers to each and every measure that is taken to reduce sexual violence from the outset, for instance through workshops with minors. Secondary prevention includes measures used in high-risk situations, for example in order to put a stop to abuse that is emerging or in progress.
The reaction to sexual crimes already committed is the domain of tertiary prevention which aims at mitigating the immediate consequences of abuse and at minimizing secondary consequences.
Additionally, this level comprises relevant therapies and measures to prevent a relapse in order to strengthen the psychological and physical health of those affected by it.
Prevention of sexual violence can also be better ensured by making stringent legislations and by proper implementation of existing laws. Laws have the capacity to change and modify the behaviour of the people, the abolition of Sati is one of the most significant examples and turning point is the social history of modern times.
With the active persuasion of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Lord William Bentick, the then Governor General of British India passed the famous Regulation XVII in1829 that situated Sati as illegal and punishable by courts. Making law and delivering justice for the betterment of society are completed by the legislative and judicial system.
Unless the law is enforced by the executive body or the law enforcing agency – police or the respective departments, it remains without teeth. If law is implemented without discrimination and keeping all equal, law could play the most effective role in bringing about the social change.
To prevent sexual violence, states must set harsher punishments, and more importantly, they must be implemented. This will instill fear in their minds, and they will (hopefully) think twice before executing these criminal activities. The recent ordinance in India that confers the death penalty to those who rape children below the age of 12 is the best move in the prevention of sexual violence.
Public calls for the death penalty are not unusual when heinous crimes are committed. It is the right way to deal with the problem because most of the rape accused have powerful backgrounds and great support bases.
Thus, they are always able to get bail, or in most cases, even avoid the punishment altogether. With no means of making them suffer, as they are always able to find a way out, people want to resort to the death penalty as there is no other alternative.
Although, human rights bodies and the United Nations have argued that the death sentence is inhuman and cruel and should be abolished, but at the same time the act of sexual offence is also inhuman and cruel and is violating the human and constitutional rights of the victim.
Preventing the sexual abuse in our society must consider influence of the media, particularly news coverage, and how we can focus attention on prevention.
Talking about prevention in terms of building our collective responsibility for public safety of all and highlighting the broader changes in our society that will reduce sexual violence, like promoting positive, early childhood and sexual development should be focus of media.
Last but the least, there is a need for a nationwide, coordinated effort to identify, treat and prevent sexual violence and to initiate and support research and innovative primary prevention programs which will enhance competencies, resources and coping skills and interventions that prevent the onset of abusive behaviour and strengthens the families’ competences and individual well-being.
Author is Junior Research Fellow at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru