Sextortion case: HC directs SWD to file fresh report

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In connection with the sextortion case, the High Court on Friday directed Social Welfare Department (SWD) to file a fresh report after taking latest survey about the poor and destitute girls in the state.
The division bench comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted one more opportunity to Secretary SWD and directed him to file a detailed status report.
“In case there is non-compliance of directions, Director SWD as also the Secretary legal services authority shall remain present before the court,” the bench said.
In previous hearing, Court had remarked that it is absolutely imperative that the illegal acts, unwarranted demands and in appropriate contacts are given a legal nomenclature.
The court said there was a dire need that these acts, “sextortion”, were clearly defined and also made specifically punishable in law and that the critical vacuum in the legislation in this regard should be immediately addressed.
Court had directed Secretary SWD to file detailed status report with regard to the Hunar and SMAS (State Marriage Assistance Scheme) schemes for destitute girls.
Under SMAS, an eligible poor girl beneficiary will be entitled to a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and five grams of gold from district social welfare officers (DSWOs), while Hunar is a skill development programme for the girls living below poverty line.
The schemes were launched on the directions by the court in order to enable the poor girls live a dignified life and prevent their exploitation.
Earlier on December 2018, the State Administrative Council under chairmanship of governor Satya Pal Malik approved an amendment to the state’s Ranbir Penal Code which criminalizes the sexual exploitation of women by those in positions of authority, having a fiduciary relationship with the victim or are public servants.
With this Jammu and Kashmir became the first State to recognise sextortion as a separate criminal offence, punishable with three to five years of imprisonment in addition to fine.
A Bill to this effect i.e Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018” and the “Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018,” will amend the Ranbir Penal Code, with a specific offence under Section 354 E being inserted to provide for the offence of “sextortion or exploitation”
Previously, the PIL was initially a petition, seeking quashing of Public Safety Act (PSA) order at the pre-execution stage against Mohammad Amin Beigh, a resident of Kulgam in south Kashmir, who was involved in immoral activities by exploiting female employees monetarily and physically, who were working under his supervision .
Under the garb of business, Beigh, who was running a private security agency, was ordered to be detained under the PSA by District Magistrate Srinagar on December 26, 2011 for indulging in immoral activities including physically exploiting poor girls as well as ‘supplying’ them to others.
