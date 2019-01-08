About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Several youth injured in clashes with government forces in Tral

Published at January 08, 2019 05:21 PM 0Comment(s)1050views


Agencies

Srinagar

Several youth were injured when government forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators, who tried to disrupt a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Tuesday.

Scores of youth hit the streets near Tral bus stand on Tuesday and pelted stones at forces' vehicles, which were on way to Arigam, where a CASO was launched following information about presence of militants.

Official sources said that the government forces burst teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse the demonstrators, who were pelting stones.

Several youth were injured in the incident, they said, adding the wounded were rushed to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, forces conducted house-to-house search in Arigam.

[UNI, Representational Pic]

