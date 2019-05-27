About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 27, 2019

Several youth detained during nocturnal raids in Chanapora

 Police detained several youth from Methan locality of Chanapora during nocturnal raids.
Eye witnesses told Kashmir News Service, during the intervening night of 25, 26 May, police party of PS Chanapora cordoned Methan area of Chanapora at 2.00 am after which forces search several youth who were wanted in disturbing law and order and stone pelting in the area.
They said while forces resort to barge into several houses, local youth went into Mosques and used to garner support for anti-police operations through public address system.
Reports said, when locals tried to stop forces from arresting local youth, they resorted to pepper shelling resulting which entire area turned into uncertainty.
As per reports, police detained several youth who were involved in creating trouble and hurling stones on forces and civilian movement were detained.
Eye witnesses said during the manhunt, police arrested relatives of many wanted youth who were not present at that moment.
Meanwhile police post Chanapora while confirming the incident, didn’t reveal exact number of detainees and said arrestees were frequently using stone pelting over the forces in the area. They said, after proper counseling, police has been releasing such youth time and again.

