Several steps afoot to boost tourism sector: Advisor Skandan

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mega underground aquarium to come up at Zabarwan foothills

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, Wednesday reiterated Government’s commitments to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the State and added that various measures are underway to boost the tourism sector.

The Advisor made these remarks during his visit to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden here today.

Principal Secretary Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director Floriculture, Abdul Hafiz Shah, Director Fisheries, R. N. Pandita, and other officers accompanied the Advisor.

On the occasion, the Advisor said the Government is working on several plans to boost tourism in the state, adding parks in Kashmir, especially Mughal gardens, have remained a major attraction for domestic and international tourists.

He said the Government has taken several steps to boost tourism and focus is being laid on the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the State.

During the visit, Advisor was briefed about a state-of-the-art underground aquarium with world-class facilities which would be constructed in Kashmir valley on the lines of South East Asia Aquarium Singapore for which land is being identified in the vicinity of Botanical Garden at Zabarwan foothills.

For the purpose, he was informed that two committees, comprising officials from Floriculture, Fisheries and Tourism Departments are being constituted which would be headed by DC Srinagar with a mandate to identify the land for the underground aquarium.

It was said that the consultants from Floriculture, Fisheries and other allied Departments would examine the technicalities for the establishment of the mega aquarium in Kashmir on the lines of Singapore Aquarium.

The Advisor while appreciating the officers said such state-of-the-art infrastructures would boost tourist inflow to Kashmir.

He said the project would provide an added tourist attraction in the vicinity of the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens and Tulip Garden at the foothills of Zabarwan Mountain.