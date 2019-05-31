Several schemes initiated to give fillip to tourism: Advisor Sharma

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Meets Hoteliers Club, PHD Chamber

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma Thursday said that the government has already initiated several schemes for ensuring that the activities related to tourism trade and hotel business in State are effectively catalyzed as the industry is one of the major job creators in the private sector.

The Advisor expressed these views during his interaction with a delegation of Kashmir Hoteliers Club and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries led by its President Mushtaq Chaya.

He said that the government is keen to ensure that the tourism industry and the trades related with the sector are given a boost so that the economy of the State receives much-needed impetus and also the youth are provided with employment opportunities.

The deputation apprised Advisor about various issues of the Hotel owners in Kashmir and requested a suitable package to bring them out of difficult financial situation, charging electricity tariff at par with that of the Industrial sector and concessions in GST.

The deputation also asked the Advisor to direct the Finance department to revisit the provisions of SRO-519-521 for including the left out industrial activities especially that of hotel and restaurant services, which are qualified under DIPP notification of October 5, 2017.

The other issues raised by the delegation members included financial support and interest waiver on bank loans of Kashmir hoteliers owners, relaxation in repair and maintenance of hotels and also sought financial assistance to the hoteliers for upkeep and maintenance of hotels.

The Advisor while interacting with the deputation assured them that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned to seek their immediate redressal so that the problems being faced by the hotel industry are redressed and tourist related activities receive a requisite fillip.

Later, a deputation of J&K Goods Transport Companies Association Parimpora also called on the Advisor and projected several issues faced by them.

Among the issues raised during the meeting included, lack of drainage system, lack of internal road connectivity, and non-macadamization of roads, augmentation of electric infra, telephone connectivity and creating entry system and the main gate to the Parimpora Transport Nagar.

Meanwhile, a deputation of J&K State Joint Committee of Graduate Engineering Association also called on the Advisor and raised the issue of formulation of assured career progression scheme for them.