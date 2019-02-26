Several Rafiabad villages observe shutdown

Noor Ul HaqBaramulla:
A complete shutdown was observed on Monday in several villages of Rafiabad in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district after Jammu and Kashmir police refused to hand over the body of a militant killed in an encounter with government forces in Warpora Sopore on last Friday.
Officials of Jammu and Kashmir police however said that the bodies will be handed over to the families only after DNA tests.
Eyewitness said that a complete shutdown was observed in Shutloo, Rohama, Traqpora and several other villages of Rafiabad belt of Baramulla district. All the shops, private educational institutions and other businesses remained shut while as traffic off the roads.
Protesting people of Rafiabad were demanding the body of cop turned militant Waseem Ahmad Malla, who according to them was one among the slain Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in a 24 hour long gun battle in Warpora area of Sopore on last Friday.
Waseem Malla, according to police joined militant ranks in May 2018, after fleeing with his service rifle. Before joining the militant ranks, 23 year old Waseem was a personal security officer posted at the residence of a BJP leader in Rohama Rafiabad. At several places in the area, protestors had erected barricades to stop any vehicular movement in the area.
A family member told Rising Kashmir that after police called them to identify the slain militant believed to be Waseem they went to police station Sopore but the bodies were beyond recognition. "Even when the families of Warpora Sopore told us that a militant look alike Waseem was trapped, we grew suspicious that it might be him. Today police collected samples from Habibullah father of Waseem Malla for DNA test and asked to wait for 10-15 days," he said.
Earlier SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that two families one each from Rafiabad and Bandipora claimed the bodies to be of their kins.
"The bodies are beyond recognition, only the DNA test could ascertain their identity. If the DNA test proves families claim, the bodies will be handed over to them. We have initiated the process," SSP Sopore said. He said that samples were collected from both the families claiming it to be their sons on Monday.
"The samples will be sent to Delhi for DNA tests on Tuesday. Let's wait for the final results and only after that we can be sure whether the killed militants belong to these families or not," he added.
Two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in a fierce gunfight in Astanpora mohalla of Warpora in Sopore on Friday. Six structures including three residential houses, two cowsheds and a kitchen were also destroyed in the gunfight.
Meanwhile life returned to normal in Sopore town on Monday after a three-day shutdown against the killing of two Jaish militants in Warpora gunfight. All the shops, offices and other business establishments opened across the town while as private and public transport plied normally.