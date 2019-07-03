Several public delegations meet Mehbooba

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met scores of pubic delegations at her official residence here.

As per the party spokesman, the delegations from various parts of the Valley including Baramulla, Sangrama, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bijebhera, Wachi, Ganderbal and Kangan projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

Giving patient hearing to all the grievances presented before her, the PDP President assured the delegates that she will take up the issues with the concerned quarters and will seek their immediate redressal.

The delegation from Central Kashmir’s Kangan area highlighted various problems the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra and the local inhabitants face like paucity of water and electricity and repair of roads, the sought the attention of the PDP President to resolve the crises.

Another delegation from north Kashmir’s Narbal headed by Parvez Hilal underscored the need for the establishment of a degree college in the area. It stated that students from Narbal and adjoining hamlets have to face extreme hardships due to the absence of a Degree college and that several students who have financial constraints are left with no other option than to quit studies. Mehbooba assured them of taking their issues with the relevant agencies for their early resolution.