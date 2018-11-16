Several posts vacant in Kupwara: JKCS

Rising Kashmir NewsSri:nagar, Nov 15
Senior Trade Union leader and senior vice-chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society, Muhammad Sulaiman Bhat on Thursday alleged that several offices and schools in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are headless from last three years.In a statement, Bhat said that nobody is paying heed to the sufferings of people as well as students as several offices of education and finance department are headless from last three years.
He said that the posts are lying vacant in all the high schools in Rajwar zone of Kupwara district, saying that two higher secondaries and one zonal office are currently headless.
Bhat appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik, his Advisor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie and Commissioner Secretary Education Department Ajeet Kumar Sahu to fill the vacant posts in Kupwara district at an earliest so that the people especially students could heave a sigh of relief. (KNS)