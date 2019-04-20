Several places witnessed stone pelting on poll day: Govt

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Several incidents of stone pelting on police and other paramilitary forces and polling staff were reported from different areas on the day of polling on Thursday evening, government spokesperson said on Friday.

In a statement issue here, spokesperson said that as the polling for Srinagar parliamentary constituency was going on yesterday, several incidents of stone pelting on security forces and polling staff were reported from different areas.

During the election process, security forces came under severe stone pelting from miscreants at various places. However forces exercised “maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order problem.”

Meanwhile, several police and forces personnel including 2 DySP’s got injured due to stone pelting at different places.

In one such incident at Hyderpora, a civilian driver identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar aged 22 years sustained critical injuries in his head. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be critical.

The administration has appealed the general public to cooperate with the officials discharging the poll duty in a peaceful manner and the elements involved in such unlawful activities shall be strictly dealt under law.