Several major surgeries conducted at DH Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 21:
Six major surgeries including three Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy for Gall Bladder stones were performed on Thursday here at District Hospital Rajouri, an official said.
As per the OT schedule surgeries were conducted by a team of doctors headed by Dr. Mushtaq Choudhary laparoscopic surgeon and Dr. Bashir Ahmed Khan Sr. Anesthetist.
According to an official, a total of 50 cases underwent the advanced surgical procedures during the last two and a half months after starting the facility in the district hospital.
Advanced orthopedic surgical procedures are also performed under image intensifier(C-ARM) at DH Rajouri like closed interlocking nail tibia and femur, closed reduction internal fixation with DHS, DCS and PFN etc. Benefits of such orthopedic surgeries are less cut, less scar, less bleeding, less rate of infections, less hospital stay, and less cost.
Around 43 cases have been provided dialysis services since the start of the facility which was thrown open by DDC Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the official said.
He said that that the machinery- equipment and emergency drugs which are required at a secondary healthcare facility are available and functional in the district hospital. It includes CT Scan, Ultrasound, Digital X-ray, Multiparameter monitor, Dengue testing analyser, Physiotherapy equipment, Baby warmers, phototherapy units, Boyle’s apparatus, Image Intensifier (C-and laparoscopic surgery equipment etc.
Medical superintendent Dr. Mehmood Choudhury said all the staff posted at district hospital is skilled and sensitized in dealing with all types of emergencies.
“The staff is being imparted training from time to time to develop their skill related to various health activities. Three doctors from different specialties have recently undergone training in emergency/trauma room management. An emergency / Trauma room has been established in the emergency department.”
“ The staff is well aware of Bio-Medical Waste Management, sterilization and day to day health-related activities resulting in negligible hospital-acquired infections, especially in post-surgical procedures.”
He said that the incinerator for solid Bio-Medical Waste Management has been made functional. “Temperature management in critical areas like SNCU, OT and Labour Room of the hospital is ensured. Cleanliness of the hospital is satisfactory despite the shortage of sanitation staff. An attendant Sarai and a public toilet with the help of District Administration are on the verge of completion to be used for patients, attendants, and visitors which will further help in maintaining the cleanliness.”