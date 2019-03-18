Several injured during clashes between protestors and government forces in Drabgam Pulwama

March 18, 2019 | Agencies

Several protestors have been injured in clashes between government forces and protestors in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district following cordon and search operation that was launched Monday.

According to reports, several youth were injured compelling the government forces to call of the operations in Drabgam Pulwama.

Internet services in the area were also suspended as precautionary measure.

Official said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO in village Drabgam, Pulwama, following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

[Representational Pic]