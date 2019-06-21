Several govt offices constructed in flood prone areas

June 21, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State government has constructed several government offices in flood-prone areas without obtaining the no objection certificate (NOC) from Irrigation and Flood Control department (IFCD).

In reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by activist M M Shuja, the department has said that the IFCD division Srinagar has declared the Bemina area of Srinagar as flood prone area, but inspite of that many buildings have been constructed by the State government. The information was revealed by executive engineer of IFCD division Srinagar and executive engineer of Flood division Narbal.

These government offices include that of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) complex, Hajj House, Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Technical Education and Composite Regional Centre, Pediatric Hospital Bemina.

The areas which have been declared flood prone in Srinagar includes Kursu Padshahibagh, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gogjibagh, Solina, Alochibagh, Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Bemina, Karan Nagar, parts of Chattabal, Sonwar, Shivpora, Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Hari Singh High Street, parts of Poloview, Munwarabad, Baba Demb, Khaniyar, Gaw Kadal and some parts of Kral Khud.

Pertinently, several government departments have suffered huge damage to the official record and infrastructure in 2014 devastating floods. The RTI applicant had sought information of copies of NOC granted by IFCD division Srinagar with regard to the construction of various buildings including SDA complex, Hajj House, JKBOSE, Technical Education, Composite Regional Centre and Pediatric hospital Bemina.

Replying to the queries of RTI, executive engineer of IFCD division Srinagar has stated that the construction of such buildings does not pertain to the division Srinagar but to the Flood Spill Channel (FSC) division Narbal.

However, the FSC division Narbal informed that “as per available records in this division, it is to state that no such NOC has been granted by this office for construction of various building offices.”

“This includes SDA complex, Hajj House, JKBOSE, Technical Education, Composite Regional Centre, Pediatric Hospital Bemina,” executive engineer of FSC division Narbal said.



