May 26, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Several Govt Deptts defaulters, owe Rs 60 lakh to PHE

Several government departments within the jurisdiction of Master Plan Division Srinagar (MPDS) are defaulters to Public Health Engineering (PHE) as the institutions owe more than Rs 60 lakhs to the department on the account of water charges.
Since 01-04-2016 to 31-03-2019, the legal liability of water charges of at least Rs 6,015,738 are pending before the PHE department from various government departments in Srinagar including education, health, estates and other essential departments.
The SKIMS medical College (JVC hospital) in Srinagar is one of the top defaulters to PHE department—carrying a debit of over Rs 14 lakh (14,799, 52) on account of water charges.
The executive engineer of water supply MPDS who is also, a Public Information Officer (PIO) revealed this information in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application.
Similarly the department of land records of Kashmir division is also one of the major government departments who owe PHE department a whooping amount of Rs 98,474,2 on the account of water and has failed to pay it from 01-04-2016.
Likewise the Estates department Bemina owe PHE a amount of Rs 11,48,860 on account of water charges.
The Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) has a pending liability of Rs 1,64,118 before the PHE department.
The J&K Board of School Education Kashmir (JKBOSE) has a pending liability of Rs 57,924; Government Boys Degree College (GBDC) Bemina with Rs 115848; Police construction division Bemina has pending amount of Rs 16,411,8; Unani hospital Bemina has Rs 16,411,8, residential quarters Bemina has 115848, District Institution of Education and Training (DIET) Bemina with Rs 55,386 and SDA flats has Rs 1,621,18 pending before PHE department on account of water charges.
Pertinently Rising Kashmir reported about a pending water liabilities of central Kashmir where a whooping legal responsibility of Rs 1.2 cores are also pending before the PHE department of different government departments of district Budgam, Ganderbal and parts of Srinagar falling within the jurisdiction of district Ganderbal.

 

