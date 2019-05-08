Several Govt departments owe Rs 1.22 crore to PHE in central Kashmir

May 08, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

In central Kashmir, the government departments owe a whooping amount of Rs 1.22 crores to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on account of water charges.

A huge liability of Rs 1,22,322,84 is pending before the PHE department of district Budgam, Ganderbal and parts of Srinagar falling within the jurisdiction of district Ganderbal.

The defaulting government departments in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, including administrative offices, police, educational institutions and health care owe PHE a sum of Rs 88.8 lakh rupees.

However, of the 93 departments in Ganderbal and parts and Srinagar district owes PHE an amount of Rs 33.5 lakh rupees.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) filed by chairman of J&K Peoples Forum’s, M M. Shuja.

The powerhouse quarter in Ganderbal have a pending liability of Rs 3,31,972; Block Medical Officer of a government hospital Ganderbal have a pending liability of Rs 1,13,508 before the PHE department; forest hut Ganderbal with Rs 1,11,168; municipal committee Ganderbal with Rs 1,20,237;

Principal Higher Secondary Shalimar has Rs 17,546 pending before the department; government Boys High School Harwan Rs 17,126 and Principal Higher Secondary School Khimber with Rs 6500.

Assistant executive engineer of PHE sub-division of Beerwah Budgam said, “No tax has been paid to the government by colleges, Schools and Higher Secondary Schools from 01-04-2016 to 31-03-2019 in Beerwah division.”

The health care of the PHE sub-division Beerwah also falls in the defaulter's list as the department has dispatched the bills to the respective sections but no pending liabilities were paid.

The hospitals have a pending liability of Rs 32,5,880 and the government departments in the sub-division have not paid Rs 28, 35,705.

“Almost all government departments in the sub-division are defaulters,” the officials said in an RTI reply.

Tehsil Officer Beerwah has a pending liability of Rs 30,540; government Sub-district hospital Magam 42,420; government dispensary Rathson with Rs 42,340; Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Beerwah Rs 30,030; Police Station Beerwah, Khag and Magam has Rs 1,030,80; Fire Station Beerwah and Magam has 84,840 and J&K Bank Narbal and Magam has 51,680.

Similarly, the assistant executive engineer of PHE sub-division Budgam has stated that a total pending liability of Rs 125,683 is pending from six departments of health and education sector.

Of 40 government departments of the sub-division including Banks, health sectors, police stations and education institutes, the PIO has stated that a sum of Rs 1024805 is pending.

Likewise, the assistant executive engineer of PHE sub-division Khansahab has stated that a sum of Rs 9.3 lakhs on the account of water charges are pending from different Government High and Higher Secondaries in the Khansahab sub-division.

The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Khansahab owe PHE department a sum of Rs 87,834; government High School Zoogo 1,07,334; GHS Rayiyar Rs 1,07,834. However, the Government Degree College Khansahab has also a pending liability of Rs 1,28,382 before the department.

From the health sector, the Medical sub-district hospital Khansahab and Kremshore has a pending liability of Rs 2,15,668 and in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) including PHC Arigam, Rayiyar, Kralnewa, Dabipora, Arizal Hardpanzoo, Keilwari and PHC Nunar has a pendig liability of Rs 3,61,044.