Several families migrate from Pulwama’s Newa to evade ‘wrath of forces’

Newa:
Locals from Newa in south Kashmir’s distrcit Pulwama Thursday staged massive protest against the alleged vandalization of property and thrashing of people by government forces.
The protesting population alleged that during the dead of the night after brief exchange of fire between militants and forces, the CRPF personnel barged into the houses and let loose a reign of terror in the area.
From past two months militants have attacked the CRPF 183 Battalion camp located in Newa for at least five times.
Recently two troopers sustained injuries in an attack. Locals said that on Wednesday night there was a brief exchange of fire, the Forces personnel entered into the houses and resorted to massive damage of electronic items and parked vehicles.
“The Forces personnel thrashed people when they were fast asleep. It was hell like situation in the area. Women folk hid themselves as the troopers were showering invectives,” they said, adding that two brothers sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment. The locals told CNS that after every militant attack, the troopers target civilian population while authorities have failed to give them any respite from the troopers.
The protesting population threatened to migrate from the area while some of the people packed their baggage and left the area. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, a police party led by an officer visited the area to pacify the protesters. The police officer assured the local population that in future action would be initiated against those who will target them. Witnesses said that despite assurances, some of the people migrated from the area. “We are investigating the matter and trying to create sense of security among local population,” said an official.