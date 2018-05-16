Several deputations call on Ashraf Mir

Shopian, May 15:
Several delegations from various areas of Shopian on Saturday met Minister for Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Mohammad Ashraf Mir on his visit to the district and apprised him of various issues being faced by them.
The delegations from Awnura, Kanjur, Wachi, Palporawachi, Kapran, Madpora and other areas of the district met the Minister and highlighted their concerns about the issues like the dilapidated condition of roads, need for improvement of HT/LT wires and shortage of some basic amenities like kerosene, flour and rice. They sought the intervention of the Minister in redressal of their grievances.
Mir, who is also chairman District Development Board, Shopian, gave the deputations a patient hearing and assured them of early redressal of their genuine demands.
He gave on the spot directions to FCS&CA officials to assure that no shortage of essential commodities is faced by the people and also asked them to ensure rate list of essentials is displayed at every ration depot throughout the province.
He directed the officials to ensure the redressal of public demands in a time-bound manner.
DC reviews final arrangements for recruitment rally at Bandipora
Bandipora, May 15: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Khursheed Ahmad Sanai convened a meeting of concerned Officers to review the arrangements being put in place by District Administration to facilitate the smooth conduct of army recruitment rally being held at Army Camp Sonerwani from May 16 to May 23.The rally is being conducted for recruitment of youth from all districts of Kashmir Valley.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues during which the DDC asked concerned Officers to remain proactive and ensure proper facilities for the participants of the rally. He directed police department to ensure proper crowd management and security at the venue. CMO Bandipora was directed to depute medical team along with ambulance while as PHE department was asked to provide drinking water facility.
Reviewing the transport facilitates, the ARTO was asked to ensure necessary transport facilitates from Bus Stand to Sonerwani. Meanwhile, the tehsildar Bandipora shall be the Magistrate on duty at the venue.
Among others, officers from police, revenue, health, R&B, PHE and transport attended the meeting.