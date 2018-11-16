Several delegations meet Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 15:
Several delegations called on Governor, Satya Pal Malik, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
According to an official, Ajatshatru Singh, Member J&K Legislative Council, called on Governor and informed him about several important growth and developmental challenges which face the people of Jammu region and put forth suggestions regarding possible tourist spots and historical sites which can be developed.
Governor advised Singh to vigorously pursue the efficient implementation of developmental programmes in the State.
The official said that a delegation led by Feroz Ahmad Khan, Chairman LAHDC, Kargil, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The delegation requested Governor for creation of the Post of the Deputy Chairman in LAHDC; sanctioning of additional funds to the LAHDC for strengthening developmental activities in Kargil; special duty allowance in favour of the employees of Ladakh region; creation of separate PWD (R&B) Circle to carry out the works of prestigious Kargil-Zanskar National Highway; up-gradation of present Kargil satellite campus of University of Kashmir into a full fledged University; and varied issues relating to filling of vacant posts in Health and Education and improving road and air connectivity, the official added.
Governor assured the delegation due examination of its demands.