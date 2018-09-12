Several delegations meet Ganai, project demands

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 11:
Several delegations on Tuesday called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai here at public outreach programme under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell and apprised him of their problems and issues.
According to an official, a deputation of Jammu Tehsil Cooperative Marketing Society from Udeywala demanded rejuvenation of the working of marketing societies in the state.
The Advisor directed Secretary Cooperative Department to look into the matter and take necessary steps for the revival of cooperative movement in the state.
Major General (Retd) Govardhan Singh Jamwal also sought revival of Sainik Vanaspati Cooperative in the state.
The habitation of village Kheri from Jammu demanded construction of road from Kheri check post to Lambardar house.
A delegation from Bindupera from Samba, while projecting local grievances, sought construction of protection wall for link road Chapri Peer Baba Jamora. The delegation also demanded augmentation of water supply schemes and repairing of water pipe lines.
The official said that a deputation of Kisan Kalyan Samiti, Thakurpura, Kathua, deputation of PHE Workers Welfare Association, ITI trained employees of PHE Department, a deputation of PaJK displaced families and several other deputations including J&K Contractual Lecturers (10 2) Forum, Motor Garages Drivers and Workers Union, J&K SRTC Employees Union, and sores of individuals also projected their demands and developmental requirements of their areas.
Responding to the demands, the Advisor reiterated that the Governor’s administration is committed to ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people, the official added.