Several delegations meet Advisor Kumar

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of public delegations, individuals today met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar to apprise him about their issues and grievances at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane in Srinagar.

About 22 delegations and 36 individuals registered their grievances with the Advisor Vijay Kumar and sought his intervention in early redressal of their concerns, demands and developmental needs.

A delegation of Unani Graduates met the Advisor and requested for creation of posts for the absorption of Graduates in the department of Health & Medical Education.

Representatives from Doctors Association Kashmir also raised various issues pertaining to the Doctors fraternity including rationalization of posting, risk allowance, time bound promotions, ordinance for violence against doctors/para-medics and others. They sought intervention of the government for the resolution of all these issues.

A delegation of Street Vendors from Bandipore met the Advisor represented their demands. J&K radio & TV Advertising Agencies Association also registered their demands and issues with the government for their redressal.

J&K Cooperative Marketing Societies Employees Association during the Public Hearing programme apprised the Advisor of their demands and issues for their timely resolution.

Meanwhile, Rehber-e-Khel Employees of Sports Department also raised their issues with the Advisor for consideration. Group of youth from Srinagar requested the Advisor for release of selection list of Fire & Emergency department.

Besides, the Advisor also listened to the issues, demands of many other delegations, public deputations and individuals who have come from various parts of the state.

Advisor Kumar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances/demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns.