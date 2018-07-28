Several delegations call on Advisor Ganai

Srinagar, July 27:
Various delegations today called on the Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, to apprise him about their issues and demands.
A delegation of Tourist Facilitators, Landscapers, and Garden Workers requested the Advisor for preparing a roadmap for their regularization on the analogy of ‘Rehbar-e-Sehat’. The Advisor was informed that they were selected after proper screening and provided with requisite training so that they could cater to the tour and travel industry in the state.
After giving them a patient hearing, the Advisor assured the delegation that the Government is keen towards promoting the tourism sector, given the potential it has in generating ample employment opportunities for the trained youth in the state.
A deputation of 10 2 Lectures also called on the Advisor and requested for restoration of 40 per cent quota in the higher education department. The Advisor assured them that he will look into the matter.
Besides, a delegation of old-age pensioners also met the Advisor and sought his intervention in the release of their pension arrears. The Advisor assured the delegation that he will examine their request and take appropriate action to address their grievance.