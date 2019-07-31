About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019

Several DCs transferred

Sehrish posted Director Information

The administration Tuesday ordered reshuffle of several IAS officers and replaced many deputy commissioners across the state.
As per an order issued by General Administration department here, DC Budgam, Sehrish Asgar, as Director Information. Sehrish replaced Gulzar Ahmad Dar, who has been asked to await orders of adjustment in the General Administration department.
Syed Hanief Balkhi who was Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.
Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, relieving Vikas Kundal Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.
Owais Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA and Tariq Hussain Ganai, Director, Estates, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.
Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, while Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.
Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, Additional Secretary in JK Grievance Cell, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg. Dr Des Raj Bhagat, Additional Secretary in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also function as Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell.
Similarly, Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. Also, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.
Sachin Kumar Vaishy, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Leh. While as Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.
Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director, JKTDC, was transferred and posted as Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu. Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.
Rohit Khajuria, Special Secretary in the Summer Secretariat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba. Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary in Revenue Department.
Shamim Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary Finance Department. Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.
Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, vice Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time basis.

 

