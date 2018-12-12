About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Seven Stars Baby League held at HTPS

Published at December 12, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Seven Stars Baby League was held at Hattrick Public School Zakura in which 168students from different schools participated.
The league was organised by Seven Stars Football Academy for the age category under-8, under-10, under-12.
International footballer Ishfaq Ahmad in presence of Kashmir Universtiy football coach Sajid Dar inaugurated the league.
Divisional Sports Officer JKSCC Nuzhat Ara, S A Hameed Executive Officer at Jammu and Kashmir Football Association, Bilal Panjabi Development Officer at All India Footfall Federation and members from Hattric Public School were also present on the occasion.

