Seven persons injured in Sonmarg road accident

June 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

At least seven persons were injured in a road accident at Nilgrar in Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh highway on Sunday.

Reports said that a truck travelling from Kargil to Sonamarg collided with a passenger cab near Nilgrar, resulting in injuries to seven passengers travelling in the cab.

The injured were rushed to primary health centre Sonamarg, where from they were referred to sub district hospital Kangan for treatment.