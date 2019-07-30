About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019

Seven persons held in separate raids in Sopore, Srinagar

Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in separate raids and recovered large quantity of contraband medicines and other substance from their possessions at Achabal area of Sopore and Srinagar.
A police officer told GNS that the four persons were arrested during a naka checking at Achabal area on Sunday evening.
The officer identified the arrested persons as Arif Hussain Lone son of Abul Hamid Lone of Lorihama Rafiabad, Tariq Ahmad, Javid Ahmad alias Jega of Aadipora and Imtiyaz Ahmed Kandwal.
“During searches, 15000 tablets of Tramadol HC-1 and Dicyclomine For laspos (625 strips) were recovered from their possessions,” the officer said.
In this connection, a case under FIR number 213/19 u/s 8-29/22 NDPS Act was registered in police station Sopore and further investigation of the case has been taken up.
In another incident one more person namely Farooq Ahmed Changal son of Mohmed Maqbool of Khush Halmatoo Sopore was also arrested during naka checking at Ahad Baba Gali near Masjid Shareef Parray Pora Baghat, Sopore. During search, one polythene bag carrying charas was recovered from his possession”, the officer said.
In this regard case FIR No 214/19 u/s 8/20 NDPS Act was registered in P/s Spr. investigation of the case has been taken up, he said.
Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar arrested two drug peddlers at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from their possession.
Meanwhile, two drug peddlers were arrested by Srinagar police along with contraband substance.
“Officers at a checkpoint established at Budshah Bridge Srinagar intercepted a vehicle bearing Reg. No. JKOIN-9671 and arrested two drug peddlers onboard the vehicle. The duo identified as Bilal Ahmad son of Gh Rasool and Tanveer Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad residents of Budgam,” the spokesman said.
Contraband substance Charas weighing 550gms have been seized from their possession by the officers. Both have been shifted to Police Station Maisuma where they remain in custody. Vehicle has also been seized in the matter, he said.
A case FIR No. 25/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigation in the matter, he said.

 

 

 

 

