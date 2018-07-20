About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Seven people injured in road accident in Uri

Published at July 20, 2018 03:25 AM 0Comment(s)351views


Noor ul Haq

Bramulla:

Seven people were injured in a road accident in Uri sub division of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

Reports said that a passenger sumo bearing no JK11 2844 met with an accident at Garkote near Magray Mor, resulting in injuries to seven person. The vehicle was on its way from Mangumoad to Uri when it turned turtle near Magray Mor.


The injured have been identified as Noor Mohammad Dader (65) son of Noor din Dader; Zahoor ahmad Naik (25), son of Ab Rashid Naik; Naseer Ahmad Malik (26), son of Abdul Aziz Malik; Shafiq Ahmad Mughal (30), son of Mohd Rafiq Mughal; Bashrat Ahmad Chachi (20), son of Abdul Rashid Chachi; Nasreena (16), daughter of Mohammad din Chachi; and Mugli Begum (60), wife of Mohammad din Chachi.

All the injured were shifted to sub district Hospital Uri for immediate treatment, where from Noor Mohammad Dader of Garkote with right arm multiple fractures was shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top