Seven people injured in road accident in Uri

Noor ul HaqBramulla:
Seven people were injured in a road accident in Uri sub division of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.
Reports said that a passenger sumo bearing no JK11 2844 met with an accident at Garkote near Magray Mor, resulting in injuries to seven person. The vehicle was on its way from Mangumoad to Uri when it turned turtle near Magray Mor.
The injured have been identified as Noor Mohammad Dader (65) son of Noor din Dader; Zahoor ahmad Naik (25), son of Ab Rashid Naik; Naseer Ahmad Malik (26), son of Abdul Aziz Malik; Shafiq Ahmad Mughal (30), son of Mohd Rafiq Mughal; Bashrat Ahmad Chachi (20), son of Abdul Rashid Chachi; Nasreena (16), daughter of Mohammad din Chachi; and Mugli Begum (60), wife of Mohammad din Chachi.
All the injured were shifted to sub district Hospital Uri for immediate treatment, where from Noor Mohammad Dader of Garkote with right arm multiple fractures was shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.