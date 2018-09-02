Seven people injured in clashes in Shopian during CASO

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least seven persons suffered injuries during clashes in government forces action which erupted following a brief exchange of gunfight at Laddi village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning.
Reports said that the militants believed to be two to three in number managed to escape following the brief shootout amid the cordon at Laddi village of Imamsahab.
Soon after the news about the gunfight spread, the people of the area and its adjoining areas took to streets and pelted stones on the forces. The police and paramilitary CRPF used tear smoke shells and fired pellets to disperse the protesting people, they said.
At least seven persons received injuries in government forces action, they said.
Among the injured three persons with pellet wounds received at Zainpora hospital while as five were taken to Pulwama hospital for treatment, they said.
Meanwhile, after conducting searches in the area, the joint team of army, SOG and CRPF called off the operation, reports said.
Earlier, a police officer had said that the cordon was launched in the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants. (GNS)