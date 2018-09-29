Seven Palestinians in clashes with Israeli forces in eastern Gaza

AgenciesGaza
Seven Palestinians were killed, including two children under the age of 15, during clashes between hundreds of Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, medics said.
Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Gaza Health Ministry, said that 506 were injured, of whom 210 were referred to hospitals.
A total of 90 were shot by Israeli troops’ gunshots, including 35 children, four women, four paramedics and two journalists. Three are in serious condition.
On Friday, thousands joined the 27th Friday of the rallies called “Great March of Return” that began on March 30. They gathered at five spots in eastern Gaza Strip, along with the border with Israel.