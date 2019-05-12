Seven kanal State land retrieved in north Srinagar

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar administration Saturday retrieved an aggregate of 7 kanals of State and Common land from illegal occupation at three different villages in Tehsil North of the district.

The official spokesperson said that the illegally occupied land was retrieved at MurinderBagh, Danihama and Ahal villages of the Tehsil.

According to the official spokesperson in another anti-encroachment operation illegal structures were demolished from State and Auqaf lands at Nowkadal and Chandihar areas of Tehsil Eidgah.

Concerned Revenue officers of these Tehsils spearheaded anti-encroachment operations at these places.

The District administration has said anti-encroachment operations will be undertaken in all areas to retrieve all State and Common lands encroached in the district adding that involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with firmly as per the law.