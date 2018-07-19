Seven injured in Baramulla road accident

AgenciesBaramulla
At least seven persons, including a woman and her daughter, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on Baramulla-Uri road on Thursday, official source said.
They said a passenger vehicle on way to Uri turned turtle at Magray Mode Garkote in Uri resulting in injuries to seven passengers.
The injured were identified as Mugli Begum wife of Mohammad Din Chachi their daughter Nasreena, Noor Mohammad Dader, Zahoor Ahmad Naik, Shafiq Ahmad Mughal, Naseer Ahmad Malik and Bashrat Ahmad Chach all residents of Garkote.
Police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers, who were later admitted to Sub District Hospital, Uri.
Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said.