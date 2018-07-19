About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Seven injured in Baramulla road accident

Published at July 19, 2018 06:02 PM 0Comment(s)1155views


Seven injured in Baramulla road accident

Agencies

Baramulla

At least seven persons, including a woman and her daughter, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on Baramulla-Uri road on Thursday, official source said.

They said a passenger vehicle on way to Uri turned turtle at Magray Mode Garkote in Uri resulting in injuries to seven passengers.

The injured were identified as Mugli Begum wife of Mohammad Din Chachi their daughter Nasreena, Noor Mohammad Dader, Zahoor Ahmad Naik, Shafiq Ahmad Mughal, Naseer Ahmad Malik and Bashrat Ahmad Chach all residents of Garkote.

Police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers, who were later admitted to Sub District Hospital, Uri.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top